Rayo beats Osasuna 2-1 to end winless streak

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano has beaten Osasuna 2-1 at home to leapfrog the visitors and move into eighth place in the Spanish league. Osasuna defender Aridane Hernández scored an own goal in the 40th minute. Isi Palazón doubled the lead three minutes later. Moi Gómez pulled one back for Osasuna with a superb long-range shot in the 66th. Osasuna was left two points behind in ninth place.

