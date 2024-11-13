Raynaud’s double-double send Stanford past Northern Arizona 90-64

Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Stanford won its third straight in overwhelming fashion beating Northern Arizona 90-64. Trent McLaughlin scored 20 points for the Lumberjacks. McLaughlin made a 3-pointer with 8:41 left before halftime to bring the Lumberjacks within 20-16. The small margin, however, was short lived as Stanford proceeded to outscore Northern Arizona 28-10 for the remainder of the first half and the Cardinal led 48-26 at intermission.

