Raynaud scores 32, Blakes hits jumper with 2 seconds left as Stanford beats Santa Clara 71-69

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Oziyah Sellers added 23 points and Jaylen Blakes hit contested jumper with 2 seconds left to help Stanford beat Santa Clara 71-69. Sellers scored eight straight points to make it 67-all with 1:09 to play. Adama Bal made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to put Santa Clara in front with 52 seconds left, Raynaud answered with a layup 20 seconds later and Christoph Tilly split a pair of foul shots for Stanford to make it 69-69 with 8 seconds to go. Blakes hit a fading pull-up jumper — over the outstretched arm of the 7-foot Tilly — from the right elbow to cap the scoring. Tilly led Santa Clara (2-4) with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

