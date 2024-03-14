Raynaud has double-double, Stanford rallies from 18 down to beat Cal 87-76 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Stanford overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half to beat California 87-76 in overtime in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Tenth-seeded Stanford (14-17), which routed Cal 80-58 in the regular-season finale, will face No. 2 seed Washington State (23-8) in a quarterfinal. Stanford ended regulation on a 24-6 run to force overtime tied at 69. Brandon Angel’s 3-pointer to start overtime gave Stanford its first lead of the game and the Cardinal pulled away with a 10-2 surge. Jalen Cone scored 19 points for seventh-seeded Cal (13-19),

