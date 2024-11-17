Raynaud has 4th straight double-double with career-high 33 points as Stanford beats UC Davis 79-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud posted his fourth-straight double-double with a career-high 33 points and 14 rebounds as Stanford won its fourth straight home game, knocking off UC Davis 79-65. The seven-footer from Paris hit three first-half 3-pointers and his tip-in with a second left put the Cardinal in front 41-23 at intermission. He topped 1,000 career points with a second-half 3-pointer.

