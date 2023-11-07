Raynaud has 23, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks to help Stanford beat Cal State Northridge 88-79 in opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Michael Jones scored 20 points and Stanford scored the final 13 points to beat Cal State Northridge 88-79 in the season opener for both teams. Brandon Angel added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Stanford. Keonte Jones converted a traditional three-point play with 2:59 remaining that gave Northridge a four-point lead. The Matadors, however, went 0 for 4 from the field with two turnovers the rest of the way as Stanford took control. Raynaud put back his own miss 16 seconds later and Jones followed with a 3-pointer that made it 80-79 with 2:20 left and the Cardinal led the rest of the way. De’Sean Allen-Eikens led Northridge with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.