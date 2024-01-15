Raynaud has 20 and 11 rebounds, Jones scores 10 in final 2 minutes; Stanford beats Utah 79-73

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks, Michael Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the final two minutes and Stanford beat Utah 79-73 to spoil Deivon Smith’s triple-double. Brandon Angel added 16 points and seven boards for Stanford. Cole Bajema made a 3 to cap a 14-5 spurt and Gabe Madsen hit another from behind the arc to trim Utah’s deficit to 62-60 with five minutes remaining. Raynaud — who went into the game shooting 21% (4 of 19) from 3-point range — made a 3 and Angel followed with another before Jones took over down the stretch. Smith finished with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Utah and Madsen also scored 16.

