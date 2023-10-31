Raymond scores in overtime to lift Red Wings to 4-3 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1). Ville Husso stopped 37 shots.

Casey Cizikas, Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat had goals for the Islanders, who had won two straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 32 saves.

In the extra period, after the Islanders failed to clear the puck in their end of the ice, Raymond got a return pass from Compher and beat Sorokin from the right side for his third goal of the season.

Horvat had tied the score 3-3 with 4:11 left in the third period after Detroit scored three times in less than four minutes earlier in the period to take the lead.

Cizikas scored a short-handed goal with 1:21 left in the second and Dobson 1:05 into the third.

Sprong solved Sorokin at 7:55 with this third of the season before Walman tied it with his second at 9:35. Compher then put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 with his second of the season with 8:17 remaining in the third.

The Islanders had won seven straight at home against Detroit.

Detroit outshot New York 11-10 in a scoreless first period.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Florida on Thursday night.

Islanders: At Washington on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.