RayJ Dennis scored 18 points as No. 18 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 75-70 in OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — RayJ Dennis scored 18 points and Langston Love added 17 as No. 18 Baylor ended Oklahoma State’s five-game winning streak with a 75-70 overtime win Saturday in the Big 12 conference-opener for both teams. Yves Missi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-2), who shot 42.5 % for the game and outscored the Cowboys 15-10 in the extra period. Javon Small added 17 points and Bryce Thompson had 15 points for Oklahoma State.

