Raya’s double save rescues Arsenal in Champions League draw amid attacking concerns without Odegaard

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — The first save was great and the second was even better. David Raya came to Arsenal’s rescue in the Champions League with a double save from a penalty that was celebrated by his teammates as wildly as a goal being scored. It preserved a 0-0 draw with Atalanta and provided a further demonstration of the shot-stopping qualities of a goalkeeper more renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet. The Spain international dived to his right to block the 51st-minute spot kick taken by Mateo Retegui. Raya quickly got to his feet, scrambled across his line and clawed away a header from Retegui off the goal line after the ball had rebounded out to the Italy striker.

