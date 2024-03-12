Raya helps Arsenal beat Porto on penalties to reach Champions League quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 after beating Porto 4-2 in a penalty shootout to end a streak of seven eliminations in the round of 16. David Raya saved Galeno’s spot kick to seal the win for Arsenal which had won the game 1-0 to level the aggregate score at 1-1. Raya had also tipped a spot kick by Porto’s Wendell against the post. Arsenal trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal but went level through Leandro Trossard’s 41st-minute goal. Neither side could find another goal despite extra time as Porto’s disciplined defensive tactics largely held Arsenal at bay.

