Ray’ Jeffrey Springs to have Tommy John surgery Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday. Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the news before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Springs was moved from the 15- to the 60-day injured list. Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure, will do the surgery. The 30-year-old Springs went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays’ 13-0 start to the season.

