Ray Herbert, Detroit sandlot ace and 1962 AL All-Star, dies

Ray Herbert, a 1962 All-Star Game winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Michigan five days after his 93rd birthday. Herbert started his big league career with Detroit in 1950 and pitched for four teams over 14 seasons, including a ’63 season for the Chicago White Sox in which he led the American League in shutouts. Herbert was a part of a generation of Detroiters who flocked to the city’s historic Northwestern Field, a sandlot that turned out players such as Willie Horton, Bill Freehan and Frank Tanana. Herbert died Dec. 20 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
FILE - Detroit Tigers baseball pitcher Ray Herbert smiles in Lakeland, Fla., March 7, 1955. Herbert, a 1962 American League All-Star winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Plymouth, Mich., on Dec. 20, 2022, five days after his 93rd birthday. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sandlin
FILE - Chicago White Sox picher Ray Herbert throws during in an exhibition baseball game in Sarasota, Fla., March 9, 1963. Herbert, a 1962 American League All-Star winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Plymouth, Mich., on Dec. 20, 2022, five days after his 93rd birthday. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sandlin
FILE - Chicago White Sox pitcher Ray Herbert throws Aug. 7, 1962, during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Ill. Herbert's no-hit bid blew up in the seventh and eighth innings when he allowed singles but no runs. Herbert, a 1962 American League All-Star winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Plymouth, Mich., on Dec. 20, 2022, five days after his 93rd birthday. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Harry Harris