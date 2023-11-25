Ray Davis has 3 TDs, Kentucky tops No. 9 Louisville 38-31 to win fifth consecutive Governor’s Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ray Davis broke free for a go-ahead, 37-yard touchdown run with 1:02 remaining and caught two second-half touchdowns, helping Kentucky rally past No. 9 Louisville 38-31 in the Governor’s Cup. Davis’ third score capped a wild second half for the Wildcats (7-5) in which the Bluegrass State rivals combined for 42 points and closed alternating touchdowns. The game-winner came after Louisville tied the game at 31 on Jack Plummer’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce with 2:33 remaining. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. set up that improbable opportunity for Louisville by intercepting Devin Leary’s floating pass as he was hit by Ashton Gillotte.

