Ray Davis, Devin Leary and opportunistic defense help Kentucky blow out Ball State 44-14 in opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ray Davis ran for two touchdowns while Devin Leary passed for one in their Kentucky debuts, and Kentucky’s defense made several big plays to rout Ball State 44-14 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday. The Wildcats trailed 7-3 entering the second quarter before rallying with 20 unanswered points, with 10 coming off two fumble recoveries. Davis, a 1,000-yard rusher last season at Vanderbilt, broke a 30-yard TD run late in the fourth along with a 2-yard score. Leary passed for 241 yards to surpass 7,000 career after transferring from North Carolina State.

