Ravetto, Johannessen lead on the links in South Africa

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa (AP) — David Ravetto and Kristian Krogh Johannessen carded 5-under 67s at a windy St. Francis Links course to share the clubhouse lead in the first round of the SDC Championship in South Africa. France’s Ravetto picked up six birdies and just one bogey and Norway’s Johannessen had a blemish-free round of five birdies as the tournament made its debut on the European tour. They are one shot ahead of Scotland’s Connor Syme in third. A handful of players weren’t able to complete their opening rounds because of fading light and will be back out early on Friday to finish before the second round gets underway.

