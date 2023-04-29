Ravens wrap up big week with 6-player draft class

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens had only six picks in this year’s NFL draft. They took a wide receiver and a cornerback, and that was pretty much what was expected. But no matter how the draft went, these last few days would have been a victory for the Ravens. That’s because they finally secured some certainty with their star quarterback Thursday when they reached a long-term contract agreement with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens gave Jackson some more help by taking receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. They added linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third. On Saturday, Baltimore completed its draft class with linebacker Tavius Robinson, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and guard Andrew Vorhees.

