Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Bengals game with an ankle injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baltimore receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Ravens’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Beckham had been targeted four times with three catches for 29 yards when he was ruled out in the third quarter. Afterward, coach John Harbaugh said Beckham’s injury is not believed to be serious.

