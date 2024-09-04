Ravens visit Chiefs for Thursday night rematch of AFC title game to lift the lid on the NFL season

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh argues a call during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Roemer]

The Ravens will visit the Chiefs on Thursday night in a rematch of the AFC championship game to open the NFL season. The Chiefs won 17-10 in January to reach the Super Bowl, where they beat the 49ers to win their second straight title and third in a five-year span. Baltimore had the best regular-season record in the NFL last season. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson will face the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the first Week 1 showdown of players with multiple NFL MVP awards. Jackson is just 1-4 against his counterpart from Kansas City in five matchups.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.