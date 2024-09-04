Ravens visit Chiefs for Thursday night rematch of AFC title game to lift the lid on the NFL season

The Ravens will visit the Chiefs on Thursday night in a rematch of the AFC championship game to open the NFL season. The Chiefs won 17-10 in January to reach the Super Bowl, where they beat the 49ers to win their second straight title and third in a five-year span. Baltimore had the best regular-season record in the NFL last season. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson will face the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the first Week 1 showdown of players with multiple NFL MVP awards. Jackson is just 1-4 against his counterpart from Kansas City in five matchups.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.