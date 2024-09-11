Ravens’ Van Noy criticizes the Chiefs’ medical staff for not caring for his eye injury quicker

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy criticized the Kansas City Chiefs’ medical staff for being slow to respond to his eye injury during the teams’ season opener last week. Van Noy injured his right eye in the third quarter on Thursday night. He said on his podcast that it took longer than an acceptable period of time for Chiefs doctors to see him in the locker room after he left the field. A Chiefs spokesperson said the team had no comment on Van Noy’s remarks.

