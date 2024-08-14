Ravens TE Mark Andrews with no apparent injuries after car accident en route to the team’s facility

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say tight end Mark Andrews was in a car accident while driving to the team’s practice facility but appears uninjured. Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the facility and then attended morning meetings. He was already scheduled for a non-practice day Wednesday and is expected back soon. Andrews says in a statement he appreciates everyone’s thoughts and well wishes. And he says this is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seat belts and remaining alert while driving.

