Ravens TE Mark Andrews likely out for the season after injuring ankle against Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Andrews remained down on the field after catching a 9-yard pass to the Cincinnati 4-yard line on the game’s first drive. He was able to walk off the field but very slowly, and he appeared to be putting more pressure on his left leg than his right. Andrews went into the sideline tent and emerged moments later, still limping.

