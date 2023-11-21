Ravens TE Mark Andrews has surgery on his injured ankle, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the operation says Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had surgery on his injured ankle. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the procedure. Andrews was injured in Thursday’s 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach John Harbaugh said after that game Andrews would probably miss the rest of the season, although he expressed cautious optimism Monday that Andrews might be able to return at some point.

