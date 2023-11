Ravens TE Mark Andrews exits with ankle injury on first possession against Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has left in the first quarter of Baltimore’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. The Ravens ruled him out for the game shortly thereafter. Andrews remained down on the field after catching a 9-yard pass to the Cincinnati 4-yard line on the game’s first drive. He was able to walk off the field but very slowly, and he appeared to be putting more pressure on his left leg than his right. Andrews went into the sideline tent and emerged moments later. He was still limping. Andrews entered the game tied for fifth in the NFL with six touchdown catches.

