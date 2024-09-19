Ravens take rare 0-2 start into Dallas with Cowboys coming off blowout loss at home

Baltimore visits Dallas in a matchup of frequent playoff participants in recent seasons. The Ravens are 0-2 for the first time since 2015 after reaching the AFC championship game last season. The defending NFC East champion Cowboys are coming off a second consecutive blowout loss at home. The first was a shocking wild-card loss to Green Bay last January. Dallas’ 16-game home winning streak in the regular season ended with last week’s 44-19 loss to New Orleans. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 12-2 coming off losses since 2021. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will match his QB running prowess against star Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

