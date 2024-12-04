Ravens suspend WR Diontae Johnson, saying he refused to enter their game against the Eagles

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have suspended receiver Diontae Johnson for their next game. They say he refused to enter their recent matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles even though receiver Rashod Bateman was dealing with knee soreness. Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he wasn’t ready to comment on Johnson, and Harbaugh continued to hold off on commenting when he addressed reporters Monday. On Wednesday, general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement announcing Johnson’s suspension for the team’s Dec. 15 game against the New York Giants.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.