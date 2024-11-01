Ravens still waiting for their defense to improve after a rough day in Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It’s fair to view Baltimore’s defensive woes with a new sense of urgency after a 29-24 loss to Cleveland snapped the team’s five-game winning streak. The Ravens rank in the bottom quarter of the league in yards and points allowed per game. Baltimore still has talent at all three levels on defense. Nnamdi Madubuike on the line, Roquan Smith at linebacker and Kyle Hamilton in the secondary are players to build around. This season has been odd statistically. The Ravens rank No. 1 in the league against the run and dead last against the pass.

