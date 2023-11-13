Ravens squander big lead and lose cushion in AFC North with 33-31 loss to Browns

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vying for their fifth straight victory and looking to fortify their lead in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens bolted to a quick two-touchdown lead and appeared on their way to another rout at home. Given that Baltimore won its previous two home games by a combined 75-9 score, there was no reason to believe this matchup against the Cleveland Browns — whom the Ravens beat 28-3 last month — was going to be any different. Cleveland had other plans. Despite trailing for much of the afternoon, including 31-17 with 11:34 remaining, the Browns rallied for a 33-31 victory Sunday on a 40-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins as time expired.

