Ravens squander big lead and lose cushion in AFC North with 33-31 loss to Browns

By DAVID GINSBURG The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh yells at line judge Brian Bolinger (40) during the first half on an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vying for their fifth straight victory and looking to fortify their lead in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens bolted to a quick two-touchdown lead and appeared on their way to another rout at home. Given that Baltimore won its previous two home games by a combined 75-9 score, there was no reason to believe this matchup against the Cleveland Browns — whom the Ravens beat 28-3 last month — was going to be any different. Cleveland had other plans. Despite trailing for much of the afternoon, including 31-17 with 11:34 remaining, the Browns rallied for a 33-31 victory Sunday on a 40-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins as time expired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.