Ravens sign running back Justice Hill to a 2-year, $6 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Justice Hill to a two-year extension. He is now under contract through the 2026 NFL season. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is worth $6 million. Hill is backing up Derrick Henry in his fifth season with Baltimore since making his debut in 2019. Injuries last year made Hill the starter, and he ran for 387 yards and three touchdowns while also making 28 catches in the passing game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.