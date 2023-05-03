Ravens sign free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. That fills another important need in an offseason that has recently become a lot more productive for the Ravens. Baltimore needed a cornerback because Marcus Peters is a free agent. The Ravens did draft a defensive back last week, but not until the fifth round when they selected Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. The offseason started quietly for the Ravens. They seemed to be in a holding pattern amid uncertainty about star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract. Then the Ravens signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in April and announced Jackson’s new five-year agreement last week.

