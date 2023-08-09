Ravens sign DT Broderick Washington to extension; WR Rashod Bateman back at practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Broderick Washington to a three-year contract extension. Also Wednesday, receiver Rashod Bateman returned to practice after beginning camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Washington started 11 games in his first three seasons with the Ravens, producing two sacks. Bateman was a first-round draft pick in 2021. He has been limited to 18 games in his career because of groin and foot problems. The Ravens host Philadelphia in an exhibition game Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.