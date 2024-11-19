Ravens sign defensive back Desmond King to their practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive back Desmond King to the practice squad. Baltimore also released cornerback Bump Cooper from the practice squad. The 29-year-old King appeared in only one game this season for the Houston Texans. They released him from their practice squad last week. King made the All-Pro team in 2018. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers then. King hasn’t been a regular starter since 2022 with the Texans. He had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries that season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.