Ravens sign cornerback Ronald Darby to 1-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year contract. The Ravens announced the deal Thursday night. They needed help at cornerback because of Marlon Humphrey’s foot issue. Several other Baltimore defensive backs have been dealing with health concerns as well. The 29-year-old Darby is coming off his own major injury — to his ACL. That ended his 2022 season in early October after he’d started five games for Denver. He started 11 games for the Broncos in 2021 and 16 for Washington the season before that.

