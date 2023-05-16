Ravens sign C Sam Mustipher, who is from Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed center Sam Mustipher. Mustipher started 40 games for the Chicago Bears over the past three seasons. He could add depth to a Baltimore offensive line as a backup to center Tyler Linderbaum. Mustipher played in all 17 games in each of the past two seasons. His hometown of Owings Mills, Maryland, is where the Ravens’ practice facility is located.

