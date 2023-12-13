Ravens S Kyle Hamilton able to practice, but limited after injuring his knee against Rams

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, center, gets tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, left, and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Kyle Hamilton was able to practice for the Baltimore Ravens. That’s a sign that the second-year safety is making good progress after injuring his knee in last weekend’s win over the Rams. Hamilton was listed as limited Wednesday. That’s still good news for a Baltimore team that’s about to face a trio of first-place opponents in succession. The Ravens play at Jacksonville on Sunday night, followed by matchups at San Francisco and against Miami. The 22-year-old Hamilton has started every game for the Ravens this season. He has three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

