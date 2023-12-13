Ravens S Kyle Hamilton able to practice, but limited after injuring his knee against Rams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Kyle Hamilton was able to practice for the Baltimore Ravens. That’s a sign that the second-year safety is making good progress after injuring his knee in last weekend’s win over the Rams. Hamilton was listed as limited Wednesday. That’s still good news for a Baltimore team that’s about to face a trio of first-place opponents in succession. The Ravens play at Jacksonville on Sunday night, followed by matchups at San Francisco and against Miami. The 22-year-old Hamilton has started every game for the Ravens this season. He has three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

