Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season with torn Achilles tendon

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, coach John Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s season-opening 25-9 win over Houston on Sunday. Dobbins left in the third quarter after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson that went for 5 yards to the Houston 2. He was tackled near the sideline by M.J. Stewart and trotted gingerly immediately to the sideline. The former Ohio State star had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.