Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins back at practice after beginning camp on PUP list

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins jogs on the field during pre-game warm-ups before of the NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. Dobbins was back at practice Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is back at practice after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Coach John Harbaugh said last month there was some “complexity” to his absence, but it now appears Dobbins will be available for the Baltimore offense going forward. Dobbins missed the whole 2021 season because of a preseason knee injury. He came back last season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games.

