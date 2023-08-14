Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins back at practice after beginning camp on PUP list

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is back at practice after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Coach John Harbaugh said last month there was some “complexity” to his absence, but it now appears Dobbins will be available for the Baltimore offense going forward. Dobbins missed the whole 2021 season because of a preseason knee injury. He came back last season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games.

