Ravens rule out WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman for game at Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out injured wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman for Sunday’s game at Cleveland. That takes out two of Lamar Jackson’s top targets. Running back Gus Edwards, who was evaluated for a concussion after leaving last weekend’s game, has been a full participant at practice all week. Running back Justice Hill was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday because of foot issues. The Ravens also ruled out cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebackers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh.

