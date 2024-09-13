Ravens rookie Nate Wiggins won’t play against the Raiders after being involved in a car crash

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders after coach John Harbaugh said the first-round pick was involved in a car crash. Wiggins was listed as out for the game Sunday with a neck injury/concussion. Harbaugh said Wiggins was fine and healthy and that the 21-year-old’s status is week to week with no concern about it being a serious problem. Wiggins was involved in the car crash on Wednesday. The Ravens are looking for their first win after opening the season with a loss at Kansas City.

