Ravens return from open date in pretty good health — and with an even bigger lead in division

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens had their open date last week. They returned in an even better position than before. Pittsburgh’s loss to lowly Arizona, and Cleveland’s to the Los Angeles Rams, left Baltimore with a two-game lead atop the AFC North. Kansas City and Jacksonville lost as well. Those two teams are competing with the Ravens for the top spot in the conference. The Ravens clearly have quite an opportunity down the stretch. That starts with this weekend’s home game against the Rams.

