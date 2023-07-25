Ravens release WRs Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas, claim WR Makai Polk off waivers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas and claimed receiver Makai Polk off waivers. The Ravens also signed long snapper Tyler Ott, a day before the team’s first official practice of training camp. Polk was waived by the New York Giants. Isabella appeared in two games for the Ravens and three for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He caught two passes, both with Arizona. Thomas caught two passes in 10 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.