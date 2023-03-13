Ravens release veteran DE Calais Campbell

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell. The 36-year-old Campbell announced last month he was coming back for a 16th NFL season. He played the past three seasons for the Ravens. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says the team hasn’t closed the door on Campbell returning to the Ravens in the future. The Ravens have needed to deal with salary cap issues prior to the start of free agency. They put the $32.4 million franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this month.

