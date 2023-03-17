Ravens re-sign RB Justice Hill, S Geno Stone

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed running back Justice Hill and safety Geno Stone. The team announced the moves Friday. Hill ran for 262 yards in 15 games last season and also had 12 receptions. He missed the entire 2021 season because of an Achilles tendon injury. Stone started seven games for the Ravens last season and eight over the past two years. He’s entering his fourth NFL season.

