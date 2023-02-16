Ravens re-sign DE Brent Urban, CB Daryl Worley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley. The Ravens announced the moves Wednesday. The 31-year-old Urban played 16 games for Baltimore last season. He finished with one sack. He previously played for the Cowboys, Bears and Titans. He also spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens. Worley turns 28 next week. He appeared in eight games last season, including one start. He has played seven NFL seasons, spending time with the Panthers, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills, Lions and Ravens.

