Ravens quest to stay unbeaten gets buried under myriad of mistakes

BALTIMORE (AP) — One week removed from a rousing division victory, the Baltimore Ravens got off to a great start in their effort to open the season at 3-0 for the first time in seven years. Lamar Jackson passed deftly, ran efficiently and capped a crisp 80-yard opening drive with a touchdown run that put the Ravens up 7-0 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. That would be the high point on an afternoon when Baltimore fumbled four times, frittered away the lead in the final two minutes of regulation and failed to get a first down in overtime. The result was a 22-19 defeat.

