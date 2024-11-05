Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again, but his coach says he’ll play against Cincinnati

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson again missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens, but coach John Harbaugh says he’ll play Thursday night against Cincinnati. Jackson was absent for two practices last week with back and knee issues. Then he looked pretty healthy while producing a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in a win over Denver last weekend. He’s listed with a knee issue on Tuesday’s injury report. The Ravens also released running back Chris Collier, and former Baltimore defensive lineman Brandon Williams announced his retirement at the team’s facility.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.