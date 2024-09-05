Ravens put RB Rasheen Ali on IR, sign LB Josh Ross to active roster before opener against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens placed running back Rasheen Ali on injured reserve and signed linebacker Josh Ross to their active roster just hours before they opened the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. The Ravens also activated defensive back Ka’dar Hollman and running back John Kelly from the practice squad for the game. The Chiefs already had ruled out wide receiver Marquise Brown, who dislocated the sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder after making a catch in their preseason opener against Jacksonville. Kansas City signed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to the active roster on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.