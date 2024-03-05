Ravens put DT Justin Madubuike on franchise tag after career-high 13 sacks in 2023

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Madubuike had more sacks last season (13) than his first three seasons combined. His breakout season will land him a significant deal, and perhaps a franchise tag. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

The Baltimore Ravens have put the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike after the defensive tackle finished his rookie contract with a breakout season in 2023. The franchise tag for defensive tackles comes with a one-year cost of just over $22 million. Madubuike and the Ravens can continue negotiating for a longer deal with a preseason deadline of July 15. The Ravens used the franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson last offseason, but were able to reach a long-term contract with him several weeks later.

