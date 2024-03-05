Ravens put DT Justin Madubuike on franchise tag after career-high 13 sacks in 2023

The Baltimore Ravens have put the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike after the defensive tackle finished his rookie contract with a breakout season in 2023. The franchise tag for defensive tackles comes with a one-year cost of just over $22 million. Madubuike and the Ravens can continue negotiating for a longer deal with a preseason deadline of July 15. The Ravens used the franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson last offseason, but were able to reach a long-term contract with him several weeks later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.