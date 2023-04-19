Ravens prepare for draft amid Jackson-related uncertainty

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s contract situation looms over all aspects of Baltimore’s offseason. The draft is certainly no different. Baltimore used the franchise tag on Jackson. So if he reaches an agreement with another team and the Ravens don’t match it, they could receive two first-round picks in return for the star quarterback. There’s also always the possibility that Jackson could be traded in a deal that could net Baltimore a high pick in this year’s draft. But if none of that happens and the status quo remains, then the Ravens will pick 22nd in the first round.

