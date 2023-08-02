Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is taking his contract year in stride

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen is heading into a contract year without a lot of drama. The Ravens are no stranger to uncertain contract situations. They finally signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new long-term deal this offseason. Queen isn’t quite the star Jackson is, but he is coming off a fine season in which he and Roquan Smith formed an impressive pairing in the middle of the defense. Queen says he’s just looking to play ball and isn’t stressing about his future too much.

